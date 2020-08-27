Senator Ndume clarifies statement on 70 elders killed in his community by Boko Haram

Listen to article

Senator Representing Southern Borno and Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said that the report credited to him that 70 Elders were killed in his community, Gwoza town of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state by Boko Haram Insurgents took place five or six years ago and not a fresh attack as being speculated in some media.

Ndume made the clarification during a stakeholders meeting of his Community on Thursday which he confirmed to The Nigerian Voice in a telephone conversation from Biu where he was attending wedding fatiha of daughter of COAS, Lt. Gen. T. Y. Buratai.

Recall that Senator Ndume was among Senate Committee members on Special Duties that paid courtesy call on Governor Zulum at the Government House Maiduguri, On Wednesday evening.

He explained to the stakeholders that there was a time when Boko Haram terrorists invaded Gwoza town at the peak of the Insurgency and slaughtered 70 Gwoza Elders in Gwoza town within one day.

The Senator also lamented that some newspapers however misquoted him and made the statement a breaking news and portrayed it as a fresh attack or incident.

At the Stakeholders meeting, it was gathered that Ndume flayed federal government over the amnesty granted Boko Haram fighters.

He said ,” I am surprised to see some national dailies (not The Nigerian Voice) reported it as if it is a new attack that happened to my Elders.

“Yes during our visit to Borno State and in one of our fora/gatherings, I told them that there was a day even before Gwoza was made a Caliphate of the Boko Haram sect, 70 Elders in Gwoza alone were slaughtered.

“I want to clarify that this statement on the attack is not a fresh one, but belated as it happened a few years ago.