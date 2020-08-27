Effects Of Ethno-religious Crisis On The Social And Economic Development Of Northern Nigeria (2)

Listen to article

With a total land area of about 734,167 km2 and estimated population of 104,458,581 (NBS, May 2018), Northern Nigeria has witnessed serious episodes of violence in the past three decades associated to ethnic-religious conflict and characterized by the high level of violent confrontations among ethnic and religious groups often under the influence of “settler-indigene dichotomy” and “Christian-Muslim” fiasco respectively. Whilethousands of people have lost their lives, villages have been deserted and many families lost contacts, many parts of the region have lost its age-long culture of peace and harmony with social and economic activities seriously affected.

War are not fought in isolation; they are the products ofdisagreeing interests who thought the best way to achieve their demand is to engage in confrontation. Many crises that emanated from the religion and ethnicity in the north are the result of unsettled territorial claims, alleged oppression, resource control, domination, discrimination, marginalization, religious intolerance, etc. These crises persist due to the lack of early warning/early response mechanisms, political infiltration, poor implementation of the commission of enquiry reports, as well as the weakness of the National and Subnational level institutions.

Consequently, the religious and ethnic crisis in northern part of the country has had a toll on social and economic activities of the region. Socially, there is a mass displacement of people in the area, the victims of the crisis. According to the Human Rights Watch (2017), approximately 2.1 million people have been displaced by the conflict while 7 million need humanitarian assistance. United States Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had earlier reported in 2015 that about 1.5 million people were displaced in northern Nigeria in 2014 due to the eruption of violence that rocked the region, with over 500,000 from Borno State. By implications, the able-bodied men and women left their homeland with no certainty for survival and return so soon.

Thus, with villages being ransacked dailies and people beenslaughtered without course for humanity, there is uncertainty and fear among the residence on the possibility of being attack. This uncertainty creates an avenue for further migration down the south.

Religious and ethnic crises create mutual suspicious among the varying groups with the Christians under the Muslim leader often panic, given the Muslim concentration in the north and their perceived relationship with the Islamic States in the Middle East. They believed Muslim leaders may declare the country as “Islamic state, Muslim groups are also being sensitive to the fact that Christians are infiltrating their land and possible conversion of their wards into Christianity. These decades of distrust andsuspicions affect their social relations, cooperation, unity and ability to live together as one entity.

The ethnic and religious crisis in northern Nigeria has made many to lose their sense of belonging, identity, and thereby forced them into a new way of life while trying to protect themselves and families, associate effectively, or get promoted in their place of work. This is a wound that has shortened the life of many northern minorities.

As such the nation-building process is also affected. Nation-building which entails the process of recreating the good identity and promoting the socio-economic and political development had not been achieved due to the unending ethnic and religioncrises in the region. Instead of building Nigeria as a nation, each religion and tribal group builds “a sub-nation” within a Nigeriannation. This is done through the influx of their kith and kin at local, state and national levels on sensitive positions, fighting for the domination of their groups, and using sabotage as a tool to advance their agenda. Media are saturated with fake information and articles are sponsored to discredit one another. The implication of this on the emerging generation cannot be overemphasized.

It is not uncommon in Nigeria that when there is ethnic/religiouscrisis, there is always evidence of looting, destruction of property, arson, and vandalism. Apart from creating a setback for the owner of the properties, the government is forced to change or amend its policy priorities by redistributing taxpayer money to re-fix public utilities damaged in the process. The impact is that many budget lines in the already prepared Appropriation Act/Laws are affected and more funds are needed to meet government various policy commitments.

Economically, many fields lie uncultivated for years and resources are under-exploited especially in the conflict-prone areas. There is no doubt, abandoning the farmland has created a long-standing issue in food security. People who depend on the region produce faces difficulty in getting them thereby leads to the soring of the price of the various good and services produces from the region.

The prolonged conflict also discourages potentials investors into the region. It is not unlikely to see American and European countries issuing red alerts for their citizens in Nigeria. In 2019,the US government asked its citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, etc. The embassy also listed states the citizens should avoid and the reason. According to the embassy, “Do Not Travel to Borno and Yobe States and Northern Adamawa State due to terrorism; Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, and Yobe states due to kidnapping…”. Thus, investors that found solace in the conflict zones are either conflict-primeurs (people who profit from the conflict area either by selling small arms and ammunition or by providing intelligent services to the conflicting parties) or conspirators.

Notes that when the state is at war in whatever forms directly or indirectly, it reduces its revenue-generating power. The priority of the government during this period is always to maintain peace and order and this does not come cheap. A lot of investment goes with erupted religious, and ethnic wars. These include increase allocation of all the security agents, the cost of lives, redistribution of the limited resources to the war course as well as time and efforts. With governments dedicating more funds for reconstruction and maintenance of peace without a corresponding or simultaneous increase in the revenue of the conflict zones, the issue of revenue gap is inevitable. For instance, the State revenue projection for southern Kaduna is stalled whenever the State declared curfew in the region due to the crisis. Also, Lake Chad Basin is an economic hotspot for the government of Borno State and Nigeria at large but the insurgency has weakened its potential.

Thousands of security personnel have lost their lives while trying to project internal security and the territorial integrity of the country.

The government of Nigeria has also established the North EastDevelopment Commission with Billions of naira redistributed to the agency for the reconstruction of the region. The fund would have gone for other development projects such as health care, education, etc. suppose there no war in the region.

More so, when the economy of the nation is affected by thecrisis, it weakens job opportunities among the growing population. With people closing their businesses in the conflict-prone areas in northern Nigeria, youth unemployment ensued. As this increase further, street criminality may multiply. Continuous unemployment among the young ones is a risk not only for the northern security but the country as a whole because they are potential and alternative recruits for organized groups such as terrorists and bandits.

Rebuilding the social and economic activities damaged by ethnicity and religious crisis in northern Nigeria needs a concerted effort of everyone both young and old, men and women, poor and the elites, Governed and the governs, the national and the supranational level governments, as well as the traditional and religious leaders. Thanks for the establishment of the North East Development Commission, the Commission with the support from the private sectors must draw out a realistic social and economic recovery plans and also set up “Northern Region Social and Economic Recovery Fund”. This will be a basket fund for donations/supports from individuals, and groups within and outside the country to be managed not by politicians but dedicated council and financial institution and disbursement must be strictly in line with a costed implementation plan of the recovery road map. This may also apply to other regional groups whose social and economic activities are being threatened.

There cannot be recovery if the disunity and intolerance among the ethnic and religious groups persist. Both must accept one another as one entity. Also, reports of the enquiry commission on various issues (marginalization, domination, nepotism, territorial claims, etc.)/ crisis must be examined and implemented in such a way that various interest is entertained without compromise.

Both national and subnational state and LGAs must stand up to their responsibilities by not only invest in human capital development to eradicate poverty (through youth and women empowerment), adequate investment in the security sector, creation of early warning/early response mechanisms for these crises, but ensure that whatever policies they are putting in place must not be the usual top-bottom approach, but instead, shouldbe a bottom-top approach where the key parties and stakeholdersare involved in the peacebuilding and recovery/reconstruction process.

A continuous politicization of religious and ethnic issues is dangerous and must be avoided by all stakeholders. Government must ensure strict sanctions against religious and ethnic manipulators. Also, the community youth groups must avoid politicians’, traditional or religious leaders’ ploys and from being instigated to attain political, religious or ethnic relevance.To do this they must be sensitive to issues and interests and ensure that interest of the community outweigh individuals’ interest. This will go along way not only to maintain peace but also to ensure quick recovery.

K areem Abdulrasaq is Peace Fellow, writes from Ilorin. [email protected]