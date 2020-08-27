Osun Govt Charges Amotekun Commander, Others On Fairness 

Listen to article

The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola today charged the Corps Commander of Amotekun security outfit, General Bashir Adewinbi (rtd.) on fairness as he inaugurated its Complaints committee.

Oyetola stated that the corps will collaborate with the conventional security agencies "to stop the incidences of rape, illegal mining, possible banditry, kidnapping and other crimes which have crept into the state as a result of the deplorable security situation in the nation.

He urged the commander to see the appointment as a call to service at a time when security of life and property as well as the economic situation of the state is precarious.

He said the current situation requires selflessness, patriotism and utmost dedication to lead the state to peace and prosperity.

He said "It is our hope that the Osun Security Network Agency and the Amotekun Corps will offer improved security of lives and property and close the gaps created by the obvious overstretching of the conventional security agencies, while the Amotekun Independent Complaints Board will act as checks and balances for the activities of the Corps personnel."