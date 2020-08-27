Federal Government Shifts resumption of International flights To September 5th 2020

Listen to article

The Federal Government on Thursday announced September 5 for the full resumption of international flights in the country.

The Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, made the announcement at Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic in Abuja.

He said the country was going ahead with the implementation of the principle of reciprocity against the nationals of some countries that are imposing stringent traveling conditions on Nigerian citizens on the bases of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Nuhu said a comprehensive list of the affected countries would be released to the public alongside the COVID-19 protocols.