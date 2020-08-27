Attah Igala Passes On

Listen to article

The paramount ruler of Igala kingdom, HRM Michael Ameh Oboni II is dead. The monarch died on Thursday morning.

The cause of his death is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report. Sources, however, disclosed that he passed on after a brief ailment.

Idakwo Michael Ameh-Oboni was installed as the Attah-Igala in 2013, a seat his father occupied between 1946 and 1956. Before his death, he was the chairman, Kogi State traditional council.

Unconfirmed reports has it that The Attah of Igala, HRM Dr Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, passed on after a surgery at a Garki, Abuja hospital