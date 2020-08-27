Umahi issues Staff of office to Ebonyi community Monarch

Listen to article

Ebonyi State, Governor, Chief David Nweze Umahi has issued Staff of Office to His Royal Highness, Ezeogo Augustine Okwor of Nkalaha autonomous community in Ishielu local government area.

The Governor handed the staff of office to the monarch h a brief event at the Governor's Conference Hall, Ochudo Centenary City, Abakaliki

Governor Umahi urged HRH Ezeogo Augustine Okpor to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the running of the traditional stool as seasoned administrator.

He said that the monarch has been duly selected by his community and presented to him in accordance with the traditional rulers and autonomous communities Laws of Ebonyi State.

"By the power conferred on me by traditional rulers and autonomous communities CAP 146 2009 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, I duly certified that you, His Highness Ezeogo, Augustine Okwor Aliuna 11 of Nkalaha has been duly selected by the said community and presented to me in accordance with the traditional rulers and autonomous communities Laws of Ebonyi State do hereby accord you recognition as the traditional ruler of Nkalaha Autonomous Community in Ishielu LGA Ebonyi State, congratulations.

"This is your staff of Office, you must use it at all functions, ensure with your experience you bring peace in your community", Governor Umahi said.

In his acceptance speech, HRH Ezeogo Okwor said he will live up to the expectations of office in accordance with the ideal of Governor Umahi whom he described as a transformational leader.

The new Nkalaha Autonomous Community monarch was a former council chairman, board member and has held various political positions. His predecessor died earlier this year.

The event had in attendance members of the State Executive Council, key stakeholders of Ishielu and well-wishers.