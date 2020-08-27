Top Agric Varsity To Honour Sylva, Kyari

Listen to article

Minister Of State For Petroleum Resources, H.E Timipre Sylva and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari are set to be honoured by the Federal University Of Agriculture Markurdi with honorary doctorate degrees for their drive towards excellence in the oil and gas sector.

The Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, one of Nigeria's topmost agro-academic centers, in a courtesy call to the Minister and the GMD at the PTDF national headquarters on Tuesday, congratulated the pair on their 'teamwork that has inevitably yielded laudable results in so short a time'

'We are pleased with the progress both the Minister and the GMD has made. Positive things are now happening in the oil and gas sector and we are very pleased because the oil and gas sector and the agricultural sector are like siamese twin' Prof. Abba Alkasim, chairman of the school's governing council said.

On his part, Sylva expressed his appreciation 'I am humbled by the fact that those watching are noticing some of the changes happening in the oil industry. And I'm happier this honour is coming unsolicited, too'

Sylva mentioned the relationship between the Agricultural sector and the oil and gas sector, and, of course the need to maximize our nation's huge agricultural potentials. The minister also urged the University, and other universities, to engage in more research not just for academic aesthetics but to improve practical areas of human endeavors.

Mallam Kyari said he was very honoured to have been considered 'I deeply appreciate this . It will make me do more and we will try to live up to the expectations of your university'

In his remarks the Vice chancellor Prof. Richard Kimbir thanked God for the meeting. 'We were stalled by the Covid-19, but the committee will keep corresponding with you. We will also be giving you a formal letter soon'

The official details for the award presentation will be communicated both by the Federal University Of Agriculture Markurdi and this channel.

JULIUS BOKORU is the Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to H.E Timipre Sylva, Minister of State For Petroleum Resources.