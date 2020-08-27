Lord's Chosen pleads guilty to defiling, impregnating two underage sisters

Listen to article

It is reckoning time for a pastor of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Church, Nduka Anyanwu.

Hiding under the pretext of praying for two underage sisters, the randy pastor put them in a family way and got two of them pregnant.

But his sin has caught up with him. He is in court where has pleaded guilty to defiling and impregnating two underage sisters.

According to a report by Lindikejiblog, the pastor made the guilty plea after Police Prosecutor ASP Roman Unuigbe told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in June, in Oshodi area of Lagos.

Unuigbe also disclosed that the randy Pastor impregnated the two sisters aged 17 and 13 (names withheld), after defiling them on several occasions at the church complex, under the pretext of holding prayer sessions with them.

According to the report, the Police prosecutor told the court that the offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment for the offence of defilement of a minor.

Chief Magistrate Mrs A. Adedayo who presided over the case remanded the defendant in a custodial centre and adjourned the case to September 15 for facts and sentencing.