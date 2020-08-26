Primate Ayodele Warns Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu To forget presidential ambition And Take care of His health

Listen to article

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to focus on his health rather than pursuing a 2023 presidential ambition.

There are indications that the astute politician is nursing a presidential ambition come 2023.

Primate Ayodele warned that Asiwaju Tinubu should focus and pray for his health not to crumble before 2023 instead of focusing on his ambition.

Ayodele, who earlier prophesied that Tinubu will be betrayed by the Presidency, further noted that Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, won’t give enough support for the APC National Leader to realise his presidential ambition.

He said: ‘‘Tinubu should take care of his health before his ambition for President. “His health might crumble. “Who says his health will still be standing by 2023?

“He has not done the right thing. “Also, Buhari will dump Tinubu. “He won’t support his course. “Buhari won’t give enough moral and physical support.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele over the years has been known for giving accurate prophecies. Few days ago, he launched a compendium of over 10,000 fulfilled prophecies that captures all nations and leaders of the world.

Also, he released an annual book of prophecy, titled: “Warning To The Nations (2020/2021 edition).”