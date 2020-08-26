Serial Killer Gunned Down By Police In Ogun State

Listen to article

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Edward Ajogun, on Tuesday, narrated how alleged serial killer and drug addict, Feyisola Dosumu, was smoked out from a dungeon and shot dead.

The suspect was shot dead by joint security forces in Ogere on Tuesday.

Ajogun said the command employed technology to fish out the suspect when it became difficult to apprehend him where he hid in the bush.

Dosumu, aka Spartan, had been declared wanted by the police, after killing no fewer than seven people in Ogere and Iperu-Remo, in the Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Ajogun explained that the suspect was killed in his dungeon built in the bush in the Ogere area, after two days of operations.

He said, “We employed the reactive means of always combing the bush each time this thing happens. He started this in April, then on August 21, he killed another victim.

“Yesterday (Monday), we almost arrested him, but he slipped through our fingers. I felt it was important to employ technology. So, we contacted our technical platform in Abuja, which provided us assistance.

“On Tuesday, we were able to have a pin-point location where he was hiding, and we engaged him. We nailed him in the leg and it turned out to be a fatal injury.”

Earlier, Governor Dapo Abiodun had applauded the security agency for a “job well done” and urged them to make Ogun a crime-free state.