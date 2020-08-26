 gov. Zulum Appeals To Borno Citizens To Provide Intelligence To Security Agents On Boko Haram

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has appealed to the people of Borno state particularly, Magumeri residents to always avail the security agencies with useful and reliable intelligence on suspected movements and whereabouts of Boko Haram Insurgents terrorising the state for prompt response.

He also assured the community that nothing will deter his Government to relocate the congested IDPs living in th state capital, Maiduguri City to their ancestral homes for them to continue with their normal life and livelihoods.

The govenror stated this Tuesday while assessing the extent of destruction done to some public structures and residential houses in Magumeri town of Magumeri LGA of Borno state by Boko Haram Insurgents few days ago when the Insurgents invaded the town and set some biuldings ablaze and Carted away a new brand tractor provided to the LGC for the rural farmers during the raining season among others.

The Insurgents were said to have burnt down a newly renovated and upgraded health care facilities with all the medical equipment, facilities and kits.

Irked by the extent of damage and serial attacks in villages and towns by the Insurgents in search of food and money, Governor Zulum pledged never to relent in his efforts to renovate any structure that the book Haram Insurgents may destroy or have destroyed to ensure steady return of the IDPs back to their Communities.

"Nothing will stop us from renovating th destroyed facilities and houses for the IDPs to return to their ancestral homes to continue with their normal lives and live a better life. We are calling them to stop all these destructions and killings and return to their people. They should stop terrorising their parents and grand parents for God sake", Zulum said.

He also called on the Insurgents to give up to their ungodly attacks on their parents and communities because they will one day return to the same communities to continue their lives with the people and their parents, stressing that, such behaviour is uncalled for and repentance is the only option for them as governement is willing to embrace them through the operation safe corridor establshed by President Buhari.

Zulum further said that government is collaborating with the Nigerian military and the Nigeria Police to establish a very strong security workforce in Magumeri town and other places across the state to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

"It is very important for citizens to support the Nigerian military with intelligence and give reports to security officials in order to be able to track down the insurgents and their sympathisers.

“Local intelligence is very important, apart from strengthening the CJTF, as a government. We will encourage our people to provide necessary information to the military and other security forces,” Zulum said.

The governor told the residents of Magumeri town in an interactive session that "government shall not be deterred in its efforts of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement."

After his assessment of the destruction by Boko Haram Insurgents on the recently rehabilitated General Hospital, Magumeri, the governor directed the Borno State Commissioner of Recinstructiin, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Engineer Mustapha Gubio as a matter of priority to ensure immediate renovation of the General Hospital, pointing out that his Government shall not be deterred in rebuilding all the infrastructures that were destroyed by the insurgents in the state.

Zulum however emphasized that affordable and quality health care delivery facilities , especially , for the poor and Vulnerables is one of the cardinal objectives of this administration and no amount of moves by the insurgents will make his administration change its mind on resettling IDPs in the state.

“As soon as the ministry of RRR completes the renovation work, we shall put back all the facilities that were destroyed. We will ensure that adequate security is provided and medical and health personnel are also recruited for the hospital,” Zulum said