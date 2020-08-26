Police to prosecute under-age herders, their custodians in Ebonyi.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state government has ordered the police to arrest and prosecute in accordance with the law any under age Fulani cattle rearer along side the chief herder who is a custodian of such under aged herder grazing in any part of the State.

Governor Umahi made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of a security council meeting with members of Myeitti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, security chiefs, local government chairmen, coordinators and members of his executive council.

The Governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe said that at the end of the security meeting a communique was raised which was adopted by all who attended the meeting.

He said that the Council looked at very serious issues that bothered on security in the state and those issues after looking at them, they arrived at very far reaching decisions.

Among the issues they looked at according to him was the killings of members of myeitti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Ebonyi state, the rape cases that were reported by community leaders, in some cases, the Development Centre Coordinators and some council Chairmen in Ebonyi state, the destruction of our farmlands and the attacks of some communities by some persons suspected to be Myeitti Allah.

Umahi announced that the Council resolved that henceforth, members of Myeitti Allah and their leaders must take responsibilities of any destruction of farm, crops, properties including any attack on any community in Ebonyi state. Rape cases are not exempted from this.

He added that Myetti Allah and her leaders must also produce within seven days for arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of such dastardly act from among their members.

“Community leaders and traditional rulers, Development Centre Coordinators, Local Government Council Chairmen and our political office holders must take responsibilities and produce killer armed herdsmen for arrest and prosecution within seven days. Henceforth, herders must reside in the communities where they graze their cattle.

“The various communities are by this meeting empowered to arrest and hand over to the police any under-aged cattle rearer grazing within their communities and the Chief herder who is a custodian of such under aged person should be prosecuted by the police in accordance with our law.

“All persons carrying arms on our concrete roads must be arrested and handed over to the police within seven days for prosecution by the community where such infractions occur.

“Rearing and grazing of cattle within and around Centenary City, Government House, Schools, Churches, Mosques and public places of recreation are hereby prohibited and offenders must be prosecuted according to our law within seven days of their arrest.

“All local government chairmen in the state should liaise with the Myeitti Allah leadership to produce an identity card for all the herders operating within their local government area”.