Ex-convict arraigned for burglary, stealing in Osun

The Osun State Police Command, Osogbo on Wednesday arraigned a 20-year-old ex-convict, Tunde Olorunsola for burglary.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Idoko John told the court that the accused person committed the offence on the 24th of August, 2020 at about 6:00pm at Prime Area, Ofatedo, Osogbo.

ASP Idoko said that the accused person entered the house of one Mrs. Oyeniyi Banke and damaged her Aluminum window, Electric wires, all the padlock of the doors and the asbestos and head of tap all valued N 500,000.

The prosecutor added that the accused person was an ex-convict and has many cases in police station, saying he has a record of jumping bail.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 509, 411(1) and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person who has no legal representation pleaded not guilty to the offence leveled against him. He told the court that he is scavenger.

The Magistrate, Mr Opeyemi Badmus granted the accused person to bail in the sum of N 200,000 with 1 surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned till 2nd of September, 2020.