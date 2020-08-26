Chief Femi-Fani Kayode Regrets Altercation With Journalist Eyo Charles Of The Daily Trust

Listen to article

Nigeria's former Minister of Aviation and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Femi-Fani Kayode has apologised for referring to a journalist, Eyo Charles, as “stupid”. In a statement he emailed to The Nigerian Voice earlier today, the former Presidential aide said: "I hereby express my regrets for doing so." He also refuted allegation of threat of physical harm to Mr. Eyo Charles and further reinterated his cordial relationship with the fourth eastate of the realm.

Below is his full statement:

I met with my advisors till late last night and I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word "stupid" which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar.

I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.

I do however wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof.

I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years I have defended and worked with journalists and fought for the right of freedom of expression.

I am also very close to many in that profession. I would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honorable and noble within its ranks.

I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on. Now my tour of the South continues. Moving to yet another state today!