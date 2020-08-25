Defunct Rescue Mission SGI, Commissioners, Others Dump Okorocha for Governor Uzodinma

Listen to article

The former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ethelbert Okorocha’s perceived battle to wrestle the structures of Imo State All Progressives Congress may have hit the rock with his men dumping him in support of Governor Hope of Uzodinma.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, on Monday, received in audience the former Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Sir George Eche, former APC Chairman, Chief Hilary Ekeh, former Commissioners and other appointees numbering over one hundred who served under Rochas Okorocha led defunct Rescue Mission administration when they paid him a solidarity visit.

Speaking for former Okorocha’s men, Chief Jones Uzoka paid glowing tributes to Governor Uzodinma for returning APC to power in the state, thereby giving them a sigh of relief.

The former commissioners and appointees said they have resolved to give Governor Uzodimma all the support he needs to succeed, including the effort he is making to ensure that the APC is made a strong and united party in Imo and by extension, the South East.

Governor Uzodimma said the APC State Congress will take place in an atmosphere devoid of rancour and bickering, even as he reiterated his resolve to build the Party as a strong and united one.

The governor called on the APC members to put the past behind them and focus on politics that takes care of today, yesterday and tomorrow.

Governor Uzodimma reminded the party members that they are one and will only make progress in a united APC where the Party is seen as supreme.

“I am open to building a party that will serve the people. That is why I have invited all members to come home and help me to create happiness in Imo and that is the only thing that makes power meaningful.

“With effective, united, strong and viral APC in Imo State there is the tendency for APC to spread and capture power in the South East by being in power not only in Imo but in the other four States of the Zone”.

Uzodinma regretted the local government election not yet conducted because of the corona virus and the need for unity in the party to be achieved.

On the Okigwe Senatorial bye election he said he has no candidate of his own and that if he is opportune to vote, he will only vote for one of the 13 candidates like every other legible member of the APC in the State. He therefore enjoined all and sundry to forget about the old order and key into the new order that recognizes the tenets of democracy.

Earlier, the leader of the team and former Commissioner for Petroleum in Imo State Chief Jones Uzoka, said they came to pledge their unalloyed support to Governor Uzodimma’s administration and to support the Governor to rebuild the party and avoid factionalisation.

He acknowledged the positive performance of the Governor and thanked him for working hard to bring them out from the political oblivion of the immediate past administration.

He also thanked the Governor for his magnanimity to their group which includes the return of their vehicles seized by the PDP short-lived administration in Imo State and pleaded that the Governor helps to also return their seized landed property.

Making clarification on the visit, former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere appealed to APC members in the state to bury the hatchet and key into the new order, insisting that the government in power in Imo State is for all of them and that the best way to reap from it is by supporting the administration of Governor Uzodimma. Madumere urged them to go out and defend the APC Government.

Madumere had led the APC stakeholders to pass a confidence vote on Governor Uzodinma and his 3Rs Agenda, calling on all to support him as he works for the betterment of the people of the State. He also insisted that there is only one party leader in the state led by the Governor.

In a speech to welcome the guests, the Chairman of APC in Imo State, Chief Marcellus Nlemigbo told them that they are APC members and that they have renewed their membership by coming to the Government House and so entitled to all rights and privileges of members of the APC. He pleaded with them to go out and support the government of Governor Uzodimma.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Governor of Imo State Prof. Placid Njoku, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and members of the Expanded Exco.