A Thought On Tobias Okwuru On His Post-humous Birthday!

Wednesday, 26th August, 2020 marks the first post-humous birthday of Hon. Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru (KSM). A ponderous look at both the duration and donation in the life of Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru (Ali - Ezza) confirms the submission of a yet-to-be-sung great poet, Eje Agama, that "The pot that fetches good water breaks too soon". Okwuru passed for one of the most vivacious politicians and socialites that walked the soil of Ebonyi State. A jolly-good fellow par excellence, this man who was popularly known as Ali-Ezza was a serial catalyst for happiness. With his bulky but easy-to-move size, penchant for charity, unparalleled vivacity, his cross-strata personality which enabled him to blend with people, no matter their classes in the social strata, and slogan of "Onye l'eteri iwhe, njee ya", Okwuru who was described as "The Giver-Withoit-Boundary" electrified every social circle he found himself. As a compassionate leader, Okwuru found time to share in his teeming supporters’ laughter and sorrows. Okwuru was every inch human and humane: He never denied his fallibility and was quick to apologise for his errors. Okwuru ran a successful career in forgiveness: He even forgave people their wrongs in advance. For all these and more, elders of Ebonyi politics referred to him as the Waziri of Ebonyi politics, apparently comparing Okwuru with Ibrahim Waziri - the apostle of ‘politics without bitterness’.

A combination of these traits endeared Tobias Okwuru to all who met him; made people love him even before they met him and culminated in the highly infectious charisma which was the major selling point of Okwuru. These equally set Okwuru on a trajectory of an eventful political career which spanned all tiers and two out of the three organs of government. He was Ward Secretary Social Democratic Party, SDP, Amudo/Okoffia ward 1991 - 1993; Councillor, Amudo/ Okoffia ward between 1996 and 1997; Supervisor for Works, Ezza South Local Government Area in 1997; State Administrative Secretary, Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN), Ebonyi State, 1998; Pioneer State Auditor, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State, 1998 -1999; Pioneer Chief Whip of Ebonyi State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2003; Pioneer Leader of (one-party) Ebonyi State House of Assembly from 2003 to 2007; Ebonyi State Commissioner for Public Utilities from 2009 to 2010; and member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the 7th House of Representatives from 2011 till 2015.

Throughout the eight years Okwuru was in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, he moved several motions, sponsored several bills, and attracted many developmental projects to his people. He was Chairman of the House Committee on Creation of Local Governments in 2001, and so, was instrumental to the creation of the first-generation Development Centres in Ebonyi State, Ezza South, and for Ezza people in the Diaspora of Inyaba and particularly, Ukaba and Effium. In the Green Chambers of the Nigerian parliament, Okwuru sponsored several motions; prominent among which were the motion to ensure that the Federal Government refunded various State Governments the various sums of money they spent in the rehabilitation/reconstruction of federal roads within their respective states; and the motion to ensure that the Federal Ministry of Works urgently reconstructed the then collapsing bridge at kilometre 8, Enugu - Abakaliki expressway, near Industrial Training Fund Office, in Enugu. It is instructive that Ebonyi State and Ebonyi people have continued to benefit immensely from those motions till this moment.

Within Okwuru’s short stint as the Acting Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Environment, he attracted the Iyiudele–Azuiyiokwu flood control project to Ebonyi State. His comments on national development have shaped Federal Government’s policies, especially the review of Nigeria’s commitment to ECOWAS immigration policy in the face of the bokoharam insurgency.

His consistent investment of resources and energy in both the Lord’s vineyard and in human empowerment is also another strong source of the enormous goodwill which he enjoys. Through his Ali - Ezza foundation, he has funded many church projects and provided scholarships, free medical assistance, free transport schemes, gainful employment, economic empowerment e.t.c. for the needy without regard to tribe, religion and political affiliations. Between 2012 and 2013, Okwuru sank a total of 30 water boreholes: 16 in Ikwo LGA; and 14 in Ezza South LGA; and executed rural electrification projects in Amana, Nsokkara, Amegu, Amezekwe, Umunwagu, Amudo and Okoffia communities of Ezza South LGA.

In the earth-breaking 2013 edition of Okwuru’s “Festival of Thanks”, he distributed: 38 units of 300KVA transformers; 55 tricycles known as KEKE ALI-EZZA, 25 units of 5KVA power-generating sets which were distributed among traditional rulers in Ikwo, Ezza South, Ezza North, Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara and Ezza traditional rulers in the Diaspora. Other items included 250 units of motorcycles, 120 sewing machines, 20 units of electric welding machines, 10 sets of barbing equipment, and 20 sets of hair-dressing equipment to his constituents and other Ebonyi people. He followed this up in 2014 with the distribution of nine more units of 300KVA transformers to Umuhuali, Ogboji Ezzaegu and Azuinyaba communities all in Ishielu LGA; Ibenda-Effium in Ohaukwu LGA; Ukaba in Onicha LGA; Unwuezeokohu, Oriuzor and Ekka communities in Ezza North LGA, Ebonyi State; and Ebura Echara Kingdom in Obubra LGA of Cross River State, all of which were outside his constituency. In fact, it is on record that Okwuru attracted a total of 46 units of 300KVA transformers among other things to Ebonyi State. For these and more, Ebonyians voted Okwuru as the Best Federal Legislator in the history of Ebonyi State in an on-line poll conducted by Ebonyi State Ministry of Information and State Orientation in conjunction with Green Blaze Magazine in March 2014. A man who has been justifiably described as a Giver-Without-Boundary, Okwuru was a crowd-puller in his home state of Ebonyi, and beyond. That member of the prestigious order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba held various chieftaincy titles and awards in Ebonyi State, Asaga Arochukwu in Abia State, Ebura-Echara kingdom in Obubra, Cross River, and Jato-Arka in Benue State. Okwuru’s creative approach to politics was celebrated by his peers within the National Unity Group (NUG) of the 7th House of Representatives where he introduced what was widely known as “black and white" politics. All these made the humble boy of Amudo the pride of Ebonyi people and a charismatic leader celebrated across geographical, political, religious and tribal borders whether in or out of office.

Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru transited to eternal glory on 28th February, 2020 at Niger Foundation Hospitals, Enugu. That this human phenomenon will not be around to exchange boisterous banters with his retinue of friends, relations, dependants, well-wishers and admirers brings home the acidic reality of his death and the fact that the whole of life and all of us, great and small, are transient! Therefore, it behoves us who are spared by God's graces to serve God and humanity and leave our survivors with effervescent memories like or better than the celebrant did. This is very important because it is our works that will determine our memories and eternal destinations.

Happy post-humous birthday, Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru! Rest on, Ali-Ezza!