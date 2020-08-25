Borno Emirate Appeals To Army Chief Of Staff To Lead War On Boko Haram Hideouts, Enclaves And End Insurgency

Listen to article

Borno Emirate Concerned Citizens Forum (BECCF) has finally added weight to calls by other bodies for the immediate Intervention by all government agencies for the restoration of peace and constitutional law and order in the war ravaged zone of the north east.

The forum also suggested that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai should lead the war and fish out the terrorists in line with the earlier directives of President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian armed forces, President Buhari for the service chiefs to relocate their operational base to the north east and end the Insurgency.

The Chairman of Borno Emirate Concerned Citizens Forum, Zanna Hassan Boguma who is also the Zanna Boguma of Borno stated this at a press conference with journalists held at the NUJ Press Center Maiduguri today. He said that the terrorist acts clearly do not reflect Islam as a religion of peace while Islam means Mercy for the whole universe and peace to mankind.

He said the forum holds the same.view with Govenror Zulum that there is alleged commercialization of the war against terrorists based on reports from the District Head of Baga that some.miscreants among secuirty forces are engaged in all sorts of businesses including farming and fishing businesses in the fringes of the Lake Chad .

"Similarly, the operation of the Armed forces should switch from defensive to offensive. The whereabout of the terrorists is known and the local Intelligence sources are very active and alive. Thus, the armed forces should be proactive in its operations instead of defensive. Hence, they should take the war to the Boko Haram hideouts and enclaves.

"The armed forces should copy their counterpart in Chad Republic. If President Idris Debby and his soldiers cleared and annimilated Boko Haram terrorists in 8 days in their territory, why is it taking over 10 years not 10 days for the Nigerian armed forces ", Zanna said.

He also asserted that in several occasions, the boko Haram Insurgents and ISAWP have claimed responsibility for the deliberate acts of terrorism that targeted the worshippers, traditional and religious leaders, villagers, motorists, aid workers , governement officials including other innocent civilians across all parts of Borno especially, the northern part of the state attacking innocent children, women and civilians in cowardice.

The forum called on the secuirty agencies to enhance the protection of lives and property to avoid destruction of biuldings and other structures constructed by Govenror Zulum who is making concerted effrots to develop the state and restore peace in the state .

Hassan added that Islam stresses peaceful co-existence of all and sanctity of life while commending the federal government under President Buhari in it's efforts to counter terrorism in the north Eastern part of the country and also the secuirty agencies including the CJTF, Vigilante hunters and Agro Rangers for their sacrifices in ensuring safety of lives and property from attacks of the terrorists.

Zanna Boguma urged Borno peoole to be United against all those who terroize Innocent citizens and permit killings of non.cimbatants without justifiable reasons while calling on the perpetrators to be brought to book and dragged to court for Justice and punishment to prevail in them in order to save the land.

He said the forum stands firm in solidarity with the Government and people of Borno particularly, the State Governor, Prof. Babagama Umara Zulum while praying for the repose of those who lost their lives, their families and loved ones.

Identifying the concern and commitment of Govenror Zulum on the return of the IDPs, the forum urged the military to justify the efforts of the governor and intensify efforts to ensure maximum security in all the liberated communities.

"Terrorism will not triumph over Nigeria's decision to move forward towarda biulding our state and renouncing violence. We will not accept any attack on the state Institutions. We will work with the people of Borno to prevent terrorism from turning out State into Haven or arena for their crimes.

"As people , we must be vigilant and careful to oppose these pernicious and shameless evils which are not justified by any sane, logically thinking person.

"We urge all well meaning individuals and groups to desist from the culture of silence to denounce the terrorists and their sponsors by revealing all their secrets and exposing their lies. We will no .condome any attempt by group or individual leveraging on that to harm us," Zanna said.