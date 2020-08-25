44-year-old Woman Remanded In Prison For Damaging Skin Of Man Friend

Listen to article

An Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo today ordered the remand of a 44-year-old woman, Olawuni Adetoro in Ilesa Correctional Center for pouring substance suspected to be acid on the body of Olawuni Olapoju.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused person committed the offence on 12th of September, 2017 at about 1:00am at Prime area, Osogbo and ran away since then.

ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun said that the accused person did unlawfully cause grievous harm to the skin of her man friend, one Olawuni Olapoju to the extent he sustained injuries all over his body.

He added that the accused person poured substance suspected to be acid on his body.

ASP Fagboyinbo told the court that the victim is in Edo State undergoing surgery, he has not recovered .

The accused person has ran away since she was given administrative bail in the station.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 335 and 338 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty of the offence leveled again her.

The Defence Counsel, Okobe Najite applied for the bail of the accused in the most liberal terms.

The prosecutor opposed the bail application saying that the body of the victim has damaged and his health is at stake. He added that if accused person is granted bail, she will surely jump bail.

The Magistrate, Abayomi Ajala ordered the remand of the accused person in Ilesa correctional center till Tuesday, 8th of September, 2020 for ruling on bail.