Mrs Obiano Does not Receive Government Subvention

The wife of Governor of Anambra State and Founder of the NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) does not receive any form of government funding for her charity programmes or other activities.

This clarifications became necessary to once more to dispel claims and fabricated reports on the social media platforms which suggest that she receives N250 million a month. Where will that be from?

There are no records or proceedings of the Anambra State House of Assembly where such appropriation was made to any private citizen, and certainly not Mrs Obiano.

As a proactive and diligent wife of the Governor, Mrs Obiano has expanded the boundaries of excellence in philanthropy and charitable giving by co-opting people of like minds into supporting her NGO interventions hence the widely acclaimed selfless projects and empowerment programmes she executes for the benefits of the less privileged.

Her Excellency, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) handing over keys of a new house to an indegent widow

We understand that the pervasive and vicious smear campaign against Mrs Obiano has no other purpose but to get at her husband, the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano. Fortunately, this devilish strategy which has seen all manner of sponsored fabrications and invectives hauled at his wife by untrained hands with hand-held devices are doing their political sponsors no good.

We do not wish to give credence to the many other poorly concocted lies from the pits of hell dished out from innocuous platforms and personal blogs. We have no doubt that discerning members of the public already know that such disinformation and rumours are aimed at knocking heads together and fanning embers of disunity between Governor Willie Obiano and ndi Anambra.

Chief Willie Obiano is focused on completing his tenure on a high and his wife has proven to be the most supportive and exemplary partner in good deeds. Therefore, the publications of beer parlour gossip and unimaginable falsehood in the guise of propaganda cannot deter our amiable Akpokuodike and his wife, Osodieme.

The misguided youths who have been engaged on the smear job against the Governor and his wife are advised to desist from circulating such libelous content. Rather they should learn to sell the proposals of their sponsors to ndi Anambra.

They should know by now that Chief Willie Obiano has acquitted himself creditably and no amount of mudslinging and attacks on his wife can tar his legacy.

Emeka Ozumba is the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.