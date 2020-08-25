The Roadmap of Expansionism in Nigeria

Listen to article

All the expansionist Fulani from their various corners and closets in Northern Nigeria are rising up in support of their comrade-at-arms, who was most appropriately denied a platform to defend expansionism by the Nigerian Bar Association.

The people of Southern Kaduna deserve real sympathy because these land-thirsty expansionists are hell-bent on pushing them out of their ancestral homelands and extinguishing their distinct cultures. Also deserving of sympathy are the Tiv and the Idoma of the Benue valley, the various indigenous tribes of the Plateau region and the indigenous tribes of the Adamawa area who are all episodic victims of Fulani territorial expansionism.

Now not all Fulani are expansionist. Indeed some of the finest, most courageous, most kind-hearted, most empathetic and most distinguished Nigerians around are ethnic Fulani. Unfortunately, all the expansionists in Nigeria are Fulani. And they have a roadmap for the total re-configuration of the geographical space, the cultural norms, the political balance, the religious mix, and the economic outlook of Nigeria.

This is not a matter of partisanship, because expansionist Fulanis are found in either of the two major parties. As a personal ideology, Fulani expansionism transcends partisan politics, it overrides social status and it dwarfs financial endowment.

The expansionist Fulani road-map is to first establish a few huts and outposts in a target area of interest using their foot-soldiers, the conveniently nomadic Fulani herdsmen. This beachhead very quickly grows into a tiny settlement as the seed occupants start inviting their Nigerian and non-Nigerian Sahelian kinsmen.

Once their numbers swell, next comes the inescapable violence, the customary terrorism, and the indiscriminate killings and unbridled butchery of their unwilling native hosts.

If the natives dare to set up self-defense units, the expansionist Fulani immediately engage the next gear in their well-crafted roadmap by calling upon their sponsors and patrons occupying various lofty positions in the Federal Government, State Governments, the military, the police, the judiciary and other organs of the State.

These unpatriotic expansionist patrons will not bat an eyelid before abusing their oaths of office, trashing their official codes of conduct and dumping the guiding ethics of the institutions they serve. Without qualms and any sense of shame, responsibility or duty, they would immediately leap in support and grant all kinds of lethal and non-lethal aid to their beleaguered foot-soldiers.

One of the immediate supports they render is to unashamedly and unabashedly use the army and police under their command to round up indigenous youths of fighting age, mounting self-defense, while conveniently allowing the Fulani attackers to melt away and escape into the surrounding bushes.

Post-violence, expansionist patrons in Government call the killings perpetrated by their people, 'inter-communal riots and skirmishes'. Any Fulani terrorists arrested, are quietly released and re-equipped for more savagery and butchery.

On the other hand indigenous youths arrested are detained indefinitely post-haste thereby weakening the natives’ ability to mount a defense the next time Fulani terrorists come calling.

In the heat of the national outrage over killings, Fulani settler-occupiers start demanding their own chiefdom and Emirates in the occupied lands. In response to the national outrage, the Government quickly sets up a 'judicial panel' to establish the proverbial ‘immediate and remote’ causes of the cleverly instigated riots.

The government judicial probe panel would invariably be headed by a Fulani or a well-compensated non-Fulani stooge. The panel would be ‘encouraged’ to return a balanced verdict pertaining to the ascription of guilt and most especially in the area of identified perpetrators. Thus for every five Fulani attackers identified and sanctioned for instance, there must pari passu be five natives acting in self-defense, also identified and sanctioned.

All that of course would be the side dish or dessert driving the establishment of the judicial probe panel. The main dish would be the coerced and carefully instigated recommendation of the supposedly ‘independent’ judicial probe panel that a separate Emirate Council be created for the Fulani settlers as a panacea for preventing the re-occurrence of future violence and conflict.

Such recommendations for the creation of Fulani emirates in occupied lands which always constitute a major part of the Fulani expansionist roadmap would immediately be seized upon and implemented by Fulani led Federal and State Governments.

For the Fulani and for Fulani led Federal and State Governments, the creation of a Fulani emirate in any locality outside the areas traditionally associated with the Fulani, serves a critical purpose.

Symbolically it confers on the Fulani, indigene status in that locality. More importantly it gives the Fulani a platform to rewrite the local history.

Once this core objective of a Fulani emirate is achieved in a coveted geographical space, the Federal and State Governments start funneling development aid and political patronage meant for that specific locality almost exclusively to the Fulani-occupied zones and to the near exclusion of the indigenous natives.

Literate Fulanis among the settlers are appointed to fill Government positions politically 'zoned' to that locality.

And the circle goes on and on and on, never to end until there is no indigenous culture remaining to overcome and subdue in Nigeria.

These are the basic contours of the road-map of Fulani expansionism in Nigeria. They outline the tried, trusted and well-crafted roadmap of Fulani expansionism in Nigeria. Fulani expansionism is real and not a fable. It is inexorable, it is unremitting, and it is uncompromising.

Of all the tribes in Nigeria only the expansionist Fulani have the insatiable appetite to occupy land without the payment of rent while seeking to dominate their hosts in the process.

The Igbo, who are some of the most traveled Nigerians and are to be found in all the nooks and corners of Nigeria, may dominate the business arena, buy up lands from host communities, become a loud social nuisance in many cases, but they never claim indigenous status, rub shoulders or exercise over-lordship of their hosts. Ditto for the Yoruba, the Hausa, the Tiv, the Edos, etc..

Nigerians have seen 5 straight years of undiluted expansionist Fulani rule of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari with nothing to show for it other than bloodshed, propaganda, incompetence, nepotism, corruption, poverty and regression.

Under Buhari, Fulani expansionism threatens to go nuclear. Instead of piecemeal, incremental, and retail territorial expansionism, what the Buhari Administration has in mind is wholesale, large-scale territorial acquisition for the Fulani.

His proposed grazing routes scheme failed. His cattle colonies scheme collapsed. His subsequent RUGA scheme crashed before take-off. His latest expansionist artifice is the Inland Waterways Scheme. This seeks to acquire and transfer all the inland waterways and their adjoining strips of land to Federal Government ownership and control.

Shorn of all its bureaucratic verbiage, the Inland Waterway Scheme is the latest iteration of a conspiracy to grant the expansionist Fulani, backdoor access to establish settlements all over Nigeria besides any waterway, river or stream of their choice from where they can resume their retail expansionist roadmap outlined above.

They may look peaceful, mild and visually appealing in appearance, but the expansionist Fulani never come in peace. They always come with war in their pockets, and bloodshed in their wake. Ever ready to assume jihad mode in a flash, peaceful co-existence with their hosts and neighbors is impossible.

If slavery was the original sin in America, expansionism is its moral equivalent in Nigeria. Nigeria will never know peace until the expansionist Fulani renounce and tear up their expansionist script. And they will not do this until they are compelled to accept that they have no concessionary right to enjoy what belongs to Nigeria over and beyond what is lawfully available to other Nigerians.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.