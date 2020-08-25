Umahi to complete all projects before 2023

Listen to article

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has restated his prepardness to ensure that all the the projects embarked upon by his administration is completed before 2023.

The Governor made this known in his country home, Uburu community, Ohaozara local government area of the state during this year’s new yam festival of the community.

He noted that by Wednesday next week, the next 15kms of Ntezi/Agba/Isu road in Ishielu local government area would be awarded.

He also listed other new projects, mostly flyovers that would be awarded, constructed and completed before the end of his administration.

Umahi said “I want to tell the people of Ebonyi that all the projects we embarked upon will be completed before 2023 elections. There will be a period of rest because all my exco members, House of Assembly members, the judiciary, we have over labored ourselves. There will be a period we will stop and be resting.

“By Wednesday next week, we are going to be awarding the next 15kms of Ntezi/Agba/Isu road in Ishielu local government. I went to Edda yesterday, it is remaining 5km for the concrete road to get to our boundary with Ohafia people, Abia state and by Wednesday, we shall award.

We are trying to build one of the wonders of Ebonyi state and that is to defeat Edda hill. We are going to put flyover there, it is going to be the most difficult thing we are going to do in our administration but we are going to do it.

“We have flagged off construction of another set of 5km dualization of Abakaliki/Enugu higway from Ezzamgbo going to 135, from Nkwagu going towards Onueke, we are moving on. The Airport flyover is starting next week, Amasiri flyover is starting next week. And I want to let our people know that there will be flyover at that roundabout of Okposi court that will fly to Ugwulangwu, we will do that. There will be stadium flyover, vanco flyover and water works flyover. This will be the capping of our flyovers and of course that of Afikpo junction, we shall do that.

“The Airport job is going on very well, we will invite Ebonyians to celebrate our end of the year party at the Airport terminal building at Onueke. Those who don’t agree will agree, those who said they don’t see will see and they will touch and see”, he said.