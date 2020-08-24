Artisan bags 12 months imprisonment for stealing aluminum sheet 

Listen to article

An Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo on Monday sentenced a 20-years-old mechanic, Ibrahim Kolapo for stealing two milk colour aluminum sheet.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the convict committed the offence on 23rd of August, 2020 at about 11:20am at Tinumola Area Oroki Estate, Osogbo.

ASP Fagboyinbo said that the convict unlawfully jumped through the fence and entered the house of one Sola Bamidele to steal two milk colour Aluminum flat sheets valued two hundred and forty thousand naira (N 240,000).

The prosecutor told the court that the offence committed by the convict was contrary to and punishable under Section 509 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The convict who has no legal representation pleaded guilty to the offence leveled against him and pleaded for leniency.

Kolapo added that he went to steal the sheet in order to sell it but he hasn’t carry it out of the compound before the owner caught him.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ishola Omisade sentenced the convict to 12month imprisonment without an option of fine.