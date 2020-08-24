Virgin Atlantic Set To Commence London-Lagos Flights Sept 10

Listen to article

Virgin Atlantic has announced that flights from Lagos to London will resume on September 10.

The announcement is coming on the heels of planned resumption of international commercial flights to Nigeria on August 29 as announced by the Federal Government.

A statement by Virgin said all passengers will be provided personal health packs which will contain three medical-grade face masks to be worn onboard, surface wipes, and hand gel.

The airline also said that it has taken other measures to ensure customers have a safe flying experience including the use of electrostatic spraying of high-grade disinfectants in all cabins and lavatories before every flight and enhanced thorough cleaning practices at check-in and boarding gates.

“Economy and premium economy customers will now enjoy a ‘fly safe, eat well’ meal box, which incorporates a choice of two hot meals, cheese and biscuits and a dessert pot washed down with a choice of wine, beer, soft drinks and bottled water.

“Upper-class customers will receive a choice of three hot meals, desserts, including cheese & biscuits and a ciabatta roll, all delivered to their seat on a tray. All customers will receive a second meal service which, on day flights from the UK, includes the delicious Mile High Tea in collaboration with celebrity pâtissier Eric Lanlard,” the airline said.

Virgin Atlantic’s Commercial Manager, Justin Bell, said, “We are delighted to be able to relaunch flights between Lagos and London Heathrow, showcasing our brand new A350-1000 aircraft. We will always ensure that health and safety remain our number one priority, whilst keeping our signature Virgin spirit and our teams have been working tirelessly to implement new measures and evolve our customer experience. We are looking forward to welcoming customers back onboard, taking them to the skies safely and in true Virgin Atlantic style.

“The health and wellbeing of our customers and crew is at the centre of all our operations and that includes social distancing at the airport and onboard wherever possible, meticulous cleaning of the aircraft and individual health packs for all customers, containing medical-grade face masks, hand sanitizer and surface wipes.”

The airline also advised passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before their flights are due to leave.