August 23, 2020 | General News

Photo Report: Changing Tide

By The Nigerian Voice
Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, boarding an IbomAir aircraft from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, today after a meeting of the Board of the NNPC held in Uyo on Saturday 22 August, 2020

