Photo Report: Changing Tide

Listen to article

Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, boarding an IbomAir aircraft from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, today after a meeting of the Board of the NNPC held in Uyo on Saturday 22 August, 2020

Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari (middle), boarding an IbomAir aircraft from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, today after a meeting of the Board of the NNPC held in Uyo on Saturday 22 August, 2020. In front of the GMD is NNPC Chief Operating Officer , Upstream ,, Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye.