Oyo State Fleeing Serial killer, Sunday Shodipe Rearrested (Photos)

Shodipe, 19, escaped from police custody on August 11, after confessing to killing no fewer than five persons in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He was believed to have killed the persons, mainly women, for ritual purposes.

The spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the rearrest of Shodipe on Sunday.

Available information has it that he was rearrested in the home of his grandmother in Ojoo area of Ibadan.

Recall the Inspector General of Police, Muhammned Adamu sent in a crack team of detectives to complement the efforts of the officers of the command after Shodipe escaped from custody.

Oyo Commissioner of Police, Chuks Enwonwu, had placed a N500,000 bounty on the suspect