My flight experienced turbulence but pilots weathered the storm: Aisha Buhari

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has explained reports that she escaped air mishap while returning from the United Arab Emirates, where she had gone for medical treatment.

She said that the aircraft in which she was traveling 'witnessed a turbulence but the pilots were able to weather the storm'.

Mrs Buhari returned to the country on Saturday evening from Dubai where she reportedly went to treat a severe neck pain.

In a series of tweets, Mrs. Buhari, who returned on a Presidential jet, thank Nigerians who were prayed for her and wished her well.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment. I am well now and fully recovered and had since returned back home, Nigeria.

“On our way back, the Nigerian Air Force flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the captain and crew of the flight.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant service men and women of the entire Nigerian Air Force for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its fleet.”

Aisha also touched on the need for Nigeria to develop her health sector to reduce ready recourse to abroad for medical treatments, urging Nigerians to take advantage of the N100bn fund being disbursed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to help in reviving the health sector and reducing medical tourism.

Aisha said, “I recall hosting the private health care providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I, therefore, call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government's initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria guidelines for the operation of N100bn credit support for the health care sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020, to the commercial banks.

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the country. Once again, I thank our frontline workers and all Nigerians for their steadfastness as we navigate the challenges facing the entire world.”