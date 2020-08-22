Borno Flags Off Presentation of Driver's Permits, Number Plates To KeKe NAPEP Riders

Listen to article

Borno State Commissioner, Ministry of Transport Hon(Dr) Abubakar Tijjani has officially flagged off the Presentation of driver's permits and commercial number plates to tricycle operators known as Keke Napep riders with colours for identification based on wards of the Maiduguri metropolis.

The event took place at the Borno Express Coorporation Mechanical Workshop Baga road Maiduguri.

Addressing the commercial tricycles representative, Napep Chairmen, Owners and riders before the presentation of the driving and numbering of the tricycles with colours of identification, the Commissioner said the Biometric data capture of owners and riders is not meant to witch hunt or stop any one's business but rather to correct, sanitize, dignify as well as to unite them in order to standadise their operations.

Tijani further added that the Executive Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has Special interest and concern for the People of Borno and called on them to be supportive of government's policies and programmes in order to benefit more.

He advised them to keep the permit safe as loss of it will lead to the owner paying for cost of replacement as it also serves as certificate of ownership.

The Director of Transport Ministry, Engr. Babagana Moruma described the placement of numbers with colours and covering of one side of the Napep with metal is to avoid accident.

Some of the associations chairmen and riders described the exercise as a welcome development, timely and assured to corporate with the Ministry and the state government.

The first Batch of colour sectorize ward within the state are Black for Baga road, Blue for Buklumkutu, Red for Custom and Green for GRA among others.