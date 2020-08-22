Double tragedy for Larry King as his son and daughter die in the space of 3 weeks

Famed TV interviewer Larry King is mourning the loss of two children, who died in the space of three weeks, according to Page Six.

Daughter Chaia, 52, died on Thursday after battling lung cancer, following the sudden death of his son, Andy, 65.

Larry and his remaining three children were said to be “distraught.”

King has returned to work in an attempt to process the grief, it was reported.

King adopted Andy when he married Alene Atkins in 1962. Chaia was born in 1969, after they remarried.

He became one of the most famous figures in broadcast news with his nightly interview with prominent individuals on Larry King Live, which ran on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

Larry King, 86, has been married eight times to seven different women and has five children. King filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years. He married and divorced Alene Akins twice.

He has overcome several serious health issues in recent years, including a bout with lung cancer two years ago. He had a stroke in 2019, after which he admitted he contemplated suicide.

