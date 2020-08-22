Borno State Palliative Committee Distributes FoodItems to 3,000 Households in Dusuman Ward of Jere LGA

Listen to article

Borno State Palliative Committee set up by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was in Dusuman Ward of Jere Local Governmen Area of Borno State and distributed food items to over 3,000 host Community households Friday.

The State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engineer Bukar Talba led the Palliative Committee members to carry out the distribution of the food items.

According to him, each beneficiary received one bag of 10kg rice, two cartons of noodles, 3 litres of cooking oil, one bag of 25kg maize flour, and some condiments.

He also urged the people to be orderly and comply with the rules of the Palliative Distribution exercise as all those who have cards will benefit or get their allocations accordingly.

The Chairman if the commissiiner noted that the aim of the Palliative Distribution by Govenror Babagama Umara Zulum was to cushion their hardships and sufferings following the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home directives and hike in prices of foodstuff in the market

The Chairperson of Borno State SEMA who is also the Palliative Committee Secretary, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo in her remarks, said that the committee would ensure transparency, accountability and equity in the discharge of its responsibilities.

She added that already thousands of citizens including internally displaced persons (Idps) Benefitted in all the wards the Committee covered with the Palliative distribution exercise.