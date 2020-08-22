Ibadan police station Attacked By Gunmen policeman feared dead

Listen to article

Gunmen on Friday attacked a police station at Ikolaba, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development to Channels Television.

Fadeyi said he got wind of the attack around 9pm and as such was not sure of the level of damage yet.

He said station has been fortified by a tactical team, while investigations are ongoing.

The motive of the gunmen, Channels Television report, was yet to be ascertained, but there are unconfirmed reports that a policeman was killed in the ensuing shootout.