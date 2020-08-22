That Attack On Governor Obiano's Picture

Listen to article

Idlers on the net have launched an offensive against the Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano. The attack ,as was wont, has no justifiable reason other than mere drivel. It came on the heels of the visit of former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani Kayode who dropped by in the state.

The Governor who had earlier attended a youth program and inspection of ongoing projects in the state, including the Airport project which Chief Kayode also had a chance to see, later retired to a photo shot or two in his Lodge . This picture which has Chief Kayode and the wife of the Governor was taken without attention to ceremony.

However, not long after the picture was taken, it was seized to criminal advantage by cyber stalkers. An otherwise innocuous picture has become a trolling topic for idlers on the net. They gave the picture different interpretations and lectured the world on the de rigueur of fashion.

Though they (attackers)be aware the heckling was unnecessary, yet they were bent on expanding the threshold of mischief.

It may be argued that political leaders hardly go to public function, wearing social attire even when there is no law forbidding it. But that is as far as it goes because it is yet to be established that a formal dresser performs better in office.

Social attire -- whether ripped(distressed) jeans or shots as won by a former Governor in the state while on inspection of projects -- does not detract from performance.

Apart from personality expression, formal or informal dressing amounts to nothing insofar as neither borders on lewdness. It should not concentrate the minds of any busy people.

Sadly it did, possibly because of the oncoming governorship election in the state. Anambra politics is a peculiar brand that sometimes seeks expression in less ennobling, often wasteful acts. Unless, the election is going to be held in breach in which case the Governor is contesting again, the barrage of attack on his person is misdirected. The shot is aimed at the wrong target. The effort, if indeed it qualifies as one, has no reward.

So far the attack was not because the Governor failed to provide security, basic infrastructure, payment of workers' salaries, pensions and gratuities etc. It was also not because he deals treacherously with the collective wealth of ndi Anambra and stashes away their fund.

It is a mark of foolishness for a people battling militancy, insurgency, suicide bombing, ravages of hunger and the current pandemic to be concerned not with the above, but about what a Governor wears in his house.

There must be a limit to fatuous comments and or posts. Opposition should bother less with a man who has done his beat and will soon exit the stage. They have work to do and should resist attempt to trip over trivialities.

Attacking Governor Obiano with the fierceness of a surly mastiff, often without cause, will avail nothing. Are these detractors blind and without sense of value? Is keeping Anambra state safe amidst violent eruptions, mindless abductions, vicious armed robbery, herders' carnage, etc not enough to elicit commendation?

Claiming every commendation of the actions of government as transactional is pure malice. It happened when Senator Murray Bruce in his "Common Sense Talk" spoke of Anambra as performing well. The commendation of Femi Fani Kayode on the development strides of the Obiano government, especially the work at the International Airport project, was also dismissed as secured at the cost of N40 million.

It is becoming a trifle too disdainful for some to claim knowledge of every action of government from the remoteness of their bedrooms.

Please, time to change the refrain.