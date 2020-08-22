President Buhari Suspends Dr Wale Babalakin, San And The Vice-chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe Over Unilag Crisis

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis.

This was announced Friday night in a terse press statement signed by the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong.

The release contains members of the panel are as follows:

1. Professor Tukur Sa’ad as Chairman

2. Barrister Victor Onuoha as member

3.Professor Ikenna Onyido as member

4.Professor Ekanem Braide as member

5.Professor Adamu K. Usman as member

6. Chief Jimoh Bankole as member

7. Barrister Grace Ekanem as Secretary.

In the statement, Buhari said that the panel will be given the following terms of reference:

To review the report of the Council committee of review on expenditure of the University of Lagos since May 2017 and make appropriate recommendations after affording all those indicted an opportunity to defend themselves;

To examine the steps taking by the council leading to the removal of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and ascertaining whether due process was followed as stipulated in the Universities (Miscellaneous provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003 and the principle of fair hearing adhered to;

To determine whether the process (if any) leading to the appointment of the Ag. Vice Chancellor for university was consistent with the provisions of the enabling Act;

To make appropriate recommendations including sanctions for all those found culpable by special visitation team on the allegations contained in the report as well as other subsequent actions among there from; and

To make any other recommendations that will assist government to take decisions that will ensure peaceful, stable, effective administration of the university.

The special visitation panel shall be inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu at the Honourable Minister’s conference room on Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 9am.