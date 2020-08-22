Covid-19 Testing: Onitsha General Hospital Centre Boosts Anambra Capacity – Commissioner for Health

Listen to article

With the clarion call for optimization of Covid-19 testing across the globe as a means of containing the spread of the Coronavirus, the approval and commencement of Covid-19 testing at General Hospital Onitsha, Anambra State, with the possibility of extension to nine other has across the state, has largely boosted the testing capacity of the State.

This was disclosed by Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, Thursday, during the Meet-The-Media interactive session held at Chief Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex, Awka.

Dr. Vincent Okpala (Anambra State Commissioner for Health)

Dr. Okpala revealed that Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, made it a priority to ramp up the state testing capacity by ensuring the procurement of the Bsl2 or Bsl3 cabinet necessary for the upgrade and activation of the Gene expert platform hitherto used for tuberculosis testing at General Hospital, Onitsha, thus making it the first of such test Centre in the country.

Okpala further explained that the state has a total of nine Gene expert platforms which can be upgraded to conduct Coronavirus testing.

According to the Health Commissioner, the Gene Expert machine has capacity for testing four test runs in 45minutes but you need the Bsl2 or Bsl3 cabinet which is a very important component because it helps prevent the disease from spreading all over the place.

L-R:James Eze (Chief Press Secretary to the Governor), Dr. Vincent Okpala (Anambra State Commissioner for Health), Emeka Ozumba (Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor)

“His Excellency the Governor graciously approved the procurement of the Bsl2 or Bsl3 cabinet and few other things which were installed at the Onitsha General Hospital and this is the first and currently only Secondary health care facility testing for Covid-19 in the country.

Most importantly, the gene expert platform can take 4 tests per run but that run will take just 45 minutes -1 hour for the result to be ready. So that is the beauty of the new centre, because the result enables our doctors make decision faster,“ Dr. Okpala emphasized.

Prior to the setting up and approval of the General Hospital Onitsha Gene expert Covid-19 test centre by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Anambra State was already testing with Abbot machine at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH) Amaku Awka. The Abbot machine can spin out 96 tests in a run but it takes up to 8 hours to determine the result.