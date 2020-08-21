Baga Attack: Niger Republic Gov Of Diffa Province Leads High Powered Delegation on Solidarity Visit to Gov Zulum (Photos)

Listen to article

The Governor of Diffa Province in Niger Republic, HE, Alhaji Isa Lamin led a high-powered delegation consisting of Traditional Rulers, Chief of Security Establishments, and Cabinet Members on a solidarity visit to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum in Maiduguri Friday.

His Excellency, Governor Lamin was in Maiduguri to sympathise with Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum over an attack on his convoy near Baga Earlier this month.

He was accompanied by members of Diffa Parliament, Secretary to the Government of Diffa Province, Alhaji Yahaya Godi, Corp Commander Guard National, Diffa Region, Col. Daye Mohammed, Corp Commander Gendarme for Diffa Region, Col. Bashir Leo, Prefet of Diffa Abube Wazagam Adam, Prefet of Maine, Isaka Mai Saleh, and traditional rulers from the region of Diffa to th Government House Maiduguri.

He said: Your Excellency, we are here to encourage you with what you have been doing. We have been following with keen attention of what you have been doing in Borno State. And we in Diffa are in full support of your administration.” Governor.

"Since you became the Governor of Borno State, we know and we have seen what has been going on. We thank you and urge you to continue like that.

" In Niger, most especially in Diffa, we are asking you, we are pleading with you to continue with what you are doing. Irrespective of your citizens in Diffa, irrespective of nationalities we are all in your support" Lamin said.

He however said that Borno and Diffa share the same problem of insurgency which he however believes shall be defeated sooner than later. He reiterated their support and encouragement to Governor Zulum and the people of Borno State.

“ Both of us share the same problem, we are encouraging you to continue with the way you tackle this problem. We encourage such visit between us so that we can defeat our enemies.

"God willing, our enemies shall be defeated and we are going to start our normal lives Our people will enjoy peace irrespective of those in the borders. I believe every problem has an end and the end of our enemies will come sooner than later, Lamin said.

Responding, Governor Zulum expressed appreciation for the visit, saying "Let me first and foremost on behalf of the Government and people of Borno State welcome you. Indeed, the entire people Borno are happy to see you in our midst this afternoon.”

Zulum described the relationship between the two states, noting the similarities in culture, religion and inter-marriage relations, the Governor promised to maintain the relationship.

The governor also commended the Government of Niger Republic and that of Diffa for continuously supporting citizens of Borno taking refuge in Diffa region.

“Let me use this forum to convey our deep appreciation to the Government of Niger Republic and that of Diffa for taking good care of our refugees.

"Insha Allah, we shall discuss how we can return some of our people that are willing to come back home in a dignified manner. We are aware of the economic challenges facing the world, but despite that you continue to support our people. We thank you most sincerely.” Zulum said.

The meeting later went into a closed door session where security issues affecting the two states was discussed.