British High Commission In Nigeria Offers Free Replacement For Expired Visas

The British High Commission in Nigeria said it would replace, for free the 30-day visa of individuals that were supposed to travel to the UK before the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

It said the free visa replacement, which will be open till December 2020, covers those who will be travelling to the UK for work, study or to join their families.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the commission titled, ‘Update on VAC Services From The BHC Nigeria’ posted on its verified Twitter handle, @UKinNigeria.

The statement read in part, “as a result of the disruptions to travel caused by COVID-19, we are experiencing high demand for replacement vignettes for 30-day visas to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family.

“If an individual’s 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family has expired, or is about to expire, they can request a replacement visa with revised validity dates free of charge until the end of this year. This does not apply to other types of visas. This process will be in place until the end of 2020. The replacement visa will be valid for 90 days.’

“To request a replacement visa, individuals can arrange to return their passport to their Visa Application Centre in Nigeria without an appointment.”

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had announced that international airports would reopen for commercial flight operations effective August 29 after about five months of closure.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020- beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience,” the minister had said.