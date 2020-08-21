FG Approves N13.3bn for take off of Community Policing

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N13.3 billion for the take-off of Community Policing initiative across Nigeria as the country seeks to tackle its security challenges.

The approval was disclosed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday.

“As part of measures adopted to consolidate efforts aimed at containing the security situation in the country, the Federal Government has approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of Community Policing initiative across the country,” a statement by Laolu Akande, media aide to Osinbajo read.

It explained that during the meeting, it was resolved that “the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, with two other governors, meet with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Finance Minister and the Inspector General of Police to coordinate the proper utilization of the funding of the initiative.”

In its report to the Council, the National Economic Council (NEC) Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Policing, had noted that engagement with stakeholders on the operationalization of community policing in the country was still on.

During the 95th NEC meeting held on Thursday 20th June 2019, the Council set up an Ad-Hoc Committee on Security and Policing headed by the Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi.

This was after deliberations on the state of security in the country especially the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

The statement added that “the Committee would be meeting further as the need arises to update the Council on the progress being made to address insecurity and criminality in the country.”

Community Policing is one of the efforts of the Nigerian Government to tackle insecurity in the country. Community Policing Launched

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had on September 16, 2017, launched the community policing re-engagement strategic guidelines in Abuja.

According to IGP Idris, it is a proactive approach to policing and the active engagement of local communities will assist to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the country.

“The country is currently grappling with some security challenges evidenced in the escalation of violent conflicts and crimes. From herdsmen-farmers clashes, the insurgency in North-East, a resurgence of militancy in the Niger Delta and kidnapping for ransom, it is obvious that there is a need for a strategic policing approach,” the IGP said. (Channels TV)