International Flight Operations: Nigerian Will Not Allow Flights From Countries That Refuse Our Flights

As Nigeria prepares to resume international flights, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says the country will apply the principle of reciprocity.

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 daily briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the minister explained that this principle meant carriers from all countries that banned flights from Nigeria would also not be allowed to fly into Nigeria.

Sirika was represented at the briefing by the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu.

Flights from Nigeria are among those banned by the European Union (EU) countries when they opened their airspaces on July 1, 2020.

Speaking on the preparation for international flight resumption, Sirika said: “We are almost there. Just a few things to be done but we will be ready in the coming days.

“By Monday, we will have comprehensive details for the resumption.”

Sirika also noted that about 1, 280 passengers would be allowed in on a daily basis in Abuja and Lagos airports, which had been billed to commence first.

PTF had earlier revealed that international flights would resume on August 29, 2020.

The minister had said Nigeria’s preparation had reached an advanced stage for the resumption of international flight operations.

He also stated that four flights each would come into Abuja and Lagos airports on a daily basis.

He stated that emphasis would be placed on the observation of all the safety and technical guidelines as prescribed by global and health authorities which would be communicated in due course.