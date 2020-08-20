‘people Living In Glass Houses’

Listen to article

Sen. Godswill Akpabio

‘People who live in glass houses should not throw stones’, which means no one vulnerable to criticism regarding an issue should criticize others about the same. However, hypocrisy runs unbridled while people who like to call out others on bad behaviour turn around and do the same things.

For instance, shortly after Godswill Akpabio completed his tenure as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, he came under investigation following accusations that he diverted over N100 billion from the state between 2007 and 2015. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) interrogated him for several hours over the allegations on October 16, 2015. Even though Akpabio has denied these allegations, top officials of the EFCC insist that the case against him is still ongoing. Amidst the allegations of corruption, Akpabio defected to the ruling party. Afterward, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, the supervisory Ministry of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). A President who came into office based on the promise to fight the 16 years of corruption backtracked and appointed Akpabio as a Minister, a man who used to be in the opposition and is under investigation for graft.

Meanwhile, the plaster saint ministerial appointee, Godswill Akpabio called out the former leadership of the NDDC for using the NDDC as an ‘ATM’ where they ‘plucked money’. Yet, findings from the investigation of the House Committee into the activities of NDDC under Akpabio’s supervision proved that his actions at the NDDC bare more semblance to a man using NDDC as an ATM. The former Managing Director of NDDC, Joi Nunieh alleged that Akpabio asked her to change all the $120,000,000 million in the account of NDDC and even demanded $1million cash. As if that was not bad enough, under Akpabio’s supervision, the House Committee investigation unearthed that NDDC spent N81 billion in just six months. This shocking disclosure made the House Committee on NDDC to invite the Acting MD of NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, and Godswill Akpabio for further clarification.

Expectedly, the outcome of the investigation followed the infamous path of ‘kettle calling the pot black’. First, the Chairman of the House Committee, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had to recuse himself from the investigation following allegations of his involvement in corrupt practices in the commission. The Deputy, Thomas Ereyitomi took over the probe but did not fare any better. The panel bombarded the Acting MD with so many questions that the man 'fainted' on live television. When they toed a similar path with Godswill Akpabio, he dropped a bombshell; Akpabio publicly alleged that NDDC awarded 60% of its contracts to members of the House of Assembly. This unsettled members of the committee that the Chairman of the committee pleaded with Akpabio, “Honourable Minister, it's okay! it's okay! off your mic."

Dieziani Alison-Madueke

Speaking of mic, one person who should have actually “off-ed her mic” and not speak of corruption is a former Minister of Petroleum, Dieziani Alison-Madueke. EFCC has accused her of stealing $2.5 billion and seized properties worth billions of naira from her. Corruption allegations against her are the stuff of legend. A riveting and highly fascinating life story of corruption, which appears to be unbelievable. Like the PBS News Hour segment that alleged that, the former Petroleum Minister might personally have organized a diversion of $6 billion (N1.2trillion) from the Nigerian treasury. Instead of providing answers to these weighty allegations, she fled into self-imposed exile since 2015. It was from her country of refuge that the Ijaw National Development Group invited her to deliver a lecture at a virtual event. At that event, the former Minister lamented that societal values have disintegrated to the extent that online fraudsters, otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boys’, have become role models in Nigeria. She even referred to the situation as a “travesty of an unfolding tragedy”.

Meanwhile, the complete and utter travesty is that these people do not only make a mockery of the way the justice system is supposed to operate, they rub it in our faces.