Court Sentences Welder for stealing electrical appliances

An Osun State magistrate court sitting in Osogbo has convicted a 25-years-old welder, Kola Rasheed for stealing electrical appliances.

The prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Kayode told the court that the convict committed the offence on 18th of August, 2020 at about 11:20pm at Basi Bankole street, Oke Onitea area, Osogbo.

Inspector Adeoye said that the convict burgled the shop of one Azeez Fatai to steal complete head of a ceiling fan body, full oil of stand fan, a vehicle emergence oil, two damaged pressing iron, a blade coil and a stand fan all valued N 60,000.

He added that the offence committed by the convict was contrary to and punishable under Section 413 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The convict, Kola Rasheed who is not legally represented pleaded guilty to the offense leveled against him. He said the neighbors beat him and stole the sum of N 2,500 from his pocket before the police arrival.

The complaint, Azeez Fatai said that the convict enter through the shop window to steal his property but he was caught by his neighbors who called him on phone.

In his ruling, Magistrate Opeyemi Badmus sentence the convict to 6month imprisonment without an option of fine.