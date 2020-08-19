Sema Boss Urges Boko Haram Insurgents, Iswap To Respect International War, Humanitarian Laws.

Listen to article

The Chairperson, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo has called on the members of Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP to respect International war and humanitarian laws by ensuring the protection of lives of all humanitarian workers.

Hajiya Kolo made the call while speaking at the World Humanitarian Day 2020, tagged ” Real life Heroes ” which was held at the Bakassi IDPs Camp Maiduguri, on Wednesday.

She said ”I call on the Non State Armed Group to always respect the lives and safety of all humanitarian aid workers as contained in the world war and humanitarian laws”.

The SEMA Boss further called on the Federal and State governments to come to the aid of all humanitarian aid workers killed while providing humanitarian assistance to the internally Displaced persons (IDPs), pointing out that, 7 million people in the North East are in need of humanitarian assistance.

"It could be recalled recently that members of the Boko Haram insurgents abducted and executed five aid workers, captured along Maiduguri-Monguno road while on their way to Monguno for humanitarian service and 2 are still in their captivity.

” I also call on the military to ensure security and safety of all aid and humanitarian workers across the Northeast region. A situation where aid workers were abducted and killed while providing assistance to the needy posed a great danger to the humanitarian situation in the region”, Yabawa said.

Also speaking, the Director of Peace Ambassadors Centre, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu said, ”I call on the military and Federal government by extension to provide adequate security to all aid and humanitarian workers.

"The recent killing of humanitarian workers in Borno has made a lot of parents to withdraw their children and wards from the humanitarian work.

"We call on the military to re-strategize their fight against insurgents and protection of the lives and property of the people. The humanitarians in the Northeast are tirelessly working to ensure the the provision of Aids to over 5 million of Nigeria’s most vulnerable in the Northeast.

” We are calling on the government and relevant stakeholders to provide support, protect civilians and aid workers and ensue unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable women, children and men who are in desprate need as we are all scaling up efforts amidst the COVID 19 pandemic.

”On behalf of the humanitarian community we extend our sincere condolences to the families of the humanitarian workers who lost their lives while serving humanity.

On this day our thoughts are with the countless members of their families..

"As we commemorate the World Humanitarian Day 2020 we want to categorically state it loud and clear that we are committed to providing service to humanity, hence the attacks will not deter us from providing life serving assistance to the most vulnerable in Northeast”, Shehu said.

In his address, the Borno state Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress ( NLC), Comrade Bulama Abiso said ,” Humanitarian workers are the link between the needy and donors and they should be be protected."

"We are saddened by the challenges of security issues, recently what happened to the Governor is unacceptable. We call on the military to change their strategy in the fight against insurgents. Federal and state government should do everything possible to ensure safety along Mauduguri- Damaturu￼ road and other roads linking the state capital” Abiso said.

In his Goodwill message, the Commandant, National Security and Civil Defence Corp ( NSCDC), Abdullahi Ibrahim who was represented by Mr. Ndubisi Obi assured that the NSCDC is strongly behind the humanitarian community and will continue to be with them.

The Peace Ambassador in collaboration with Stanbic Bank and other stakeholders also donated food items and charcoal to 250 households in the Bakassi IDPs Camp Maiduguri.