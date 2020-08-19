Princess Medical Centre Equipped To Bridge The Gap of Medical Tourism- Engr Emeka Woke

Listen to article

The Chief Of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Chief Engr Chukwuemeka Woke has described the new 5-star multi-specialty Princess Medical Centre (The Signature) in Trans Amadi Port Harcourt, as a world-class hospital that can help bridge the gap and fill the needs of patients seeking to travel abroad for medical treatments, expressing confidence with its modern, state-of-the-art equipment, and serene ambiance of the hospital.

Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, Chairman and Chief Executive of Princess Medical Centre

He made this assertion when he visited Princess Medical Centre, stressing: “I am extremely impressed with the modern facilities available in Princess Medical Centre. The Hospital parades equipment that can compete healthily with the ones abroad; as you can see I have already signed up with the hospital and will do my routine full Check-up, I wish to enjoin other executives in the public and private sectors to follow suit.

Princess Medical Centre

He said, with the upsurge of COVID 19 pandemic which has made traveling a huge challenge; the hospital has the capacity to bridge the gap.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the hospital, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, a former Commissioner for Health in Rivers State and past President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce appreciated the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government for his kind words, and assured him that Princess Medical Centre will continue to provide top medical services to the populace.