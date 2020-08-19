Ex-EFCC boss, Magu, 11 others Convicted By Salami panel

Listen to article

There are indications, on Tuesday, that the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has been allegedly indicted alongside 11 others by the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel investigating the embattled Magu.

The panel, which was given a 45-day deadline to carry out the task, in its preliminary report, allegedly submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, recommended Magu’s prosecution, while the 11 others to face orderly room trial within the police formations, and go on compulsory retirement.

This newspaper gathered from a highly placed source close to the probe panel that the President will immediately start working on the preliminary report pending when the comprehensive report would be given to him for necessary action.

The source further added that the evidence, submissions and testimony received by the probe panel when the federal government witnesses appeared were very damaging and overwhelming.

He said that in the interim report, about 11 senior police officers attached to the EFCC are to face disciplinary actions for abuses ranging from extortion, intimidation and bribery, adding that the embattled Magu will be facing allegations bordering on abuse of office, extortion and money laundering.

He said that apart from the prosecution of Magu, security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, his immediate constituency, are free to further take other disciplinary actions against him, according to the rules and regulations guiding the force.

The panel mandates lapsed yesterday, without Magu responding to the allegations levelled against him by interested parties that appeared before the panel, Nigerian Pilot gathered.

We gathered that Magu was yet to present his defence against the 12-point allegations of financial impropriety levelled against him by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami.

Magu was only served a copy of the terms of reference of the panel 33 days after its inauguration, prompting his lawyers to protest against the unfair treatment meted out to him.

Salami had, in one of the proceedings, assured Magu of the determination of the panel to accord him fair hearing.

Nigerian Pilot, however, gathered that the panel would continue sitting after the submission of the interim report to Buhari as contained in the instrument setting up the panel.

“The panel will continue to sit after that. The president says an interim report should be submitted to him after 45 days. The panel continues sitting this week and other issues and complaints would be treated,” another highly placed source close to the panel told Nigerian Pilot on Tuesday.

Magu’s lawyer, Mr. Wahab Shittu, had in a letter, accused the Salami-led panel of flouting Buhari’s directive and the Tribunal of Inquiry Act 2004 – the instrument setting up the panel.

Shittu’s letter also accused the panel of non-adherence to the instrument setting up the panel with regards to private sitting of the panel contrary to the terms of reference which required public sitting during the trial