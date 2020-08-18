Ebonyi commences disbursement of funds to entrepreneurs, business community.

Listen to article

In her resolve to grow the state economy, Ebonyi state government has approved the disbursement of funds to assist the establishment of new businesses for startups and expansion of existing ones for intending entrepreneurs and the entire business community in the State.

Commissioner for Business Development and Chairman, Ebonyi state economic team, Dr Stephen Odoh made this known in a public service announcement he signed and made available to newsmen.

Dr Odoh explained that the essence of the fund was to stimulate the growth of economic and business activities in the State for job creation and preparing Ebonyi on the path of global economic dominance.

He said that the State Micro, Small and Medium, Enterprises Fund will be disbursed and channeled towards many areas.

The Commissioner called on interested individuals, intending entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate bodies, industrialists, processors, developers, and the entire business community in the State to visit any of the MDAs for further details and application.

He said, "Funds for the industrial clusters situated in the Ebonyi North, Ebonyi South and Ebonyi Central senatorial zones to be disbursed through the Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring

"Funds for Hatchery development to be disbursed through the office of the State Coordinator, IFAD while Funds for importation of goods to be disbursed through the Ministry of Market Development & Management.

"Funds for Alternative livestock business to be disbursed through the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources while Funds to encourage processing based businesses to be disbursed through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"Funds to stimulate production and manufacturing based businesses to be disbursed through the office of the SA to the Governor on SMEs and Funds to stimulate micro businesses to be disbursed through the Ministry of Business Development".