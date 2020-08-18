Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Magumeri, Burn Hospital, GSM Mast, Others

Listen to article

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists invaded the Magumeri town, the headquarters of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State and set some places ablaze including the functioning GSM mast in the town.

The Insurgents also burnt down fully equipped general hospital which was recently equipped by the Borno State Government and carted away with a tractor which was provided by the state government to the local government council in order to reduce hardship of the farmers during the farming season.

It was reported that the boko Haram insurgents invaded Magumeri town at about 04:00 Monday and started shooting gunshots sporadically which lasted for almost 2 hours.

Upon attempts by the military to dislodge them, the Insurgents succeeded in infiltrating the LGC headquarters and destroyed some property.

It was also gathered that an innocent lactating mother died as a result of the sporadic gunshots between the insurgents and the military while other few residents also got injured as the Insurgents threw the town into tension and confusion.

As at the time of filing this report , niether the military or police has gave any press statement on the attack.