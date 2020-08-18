Borno State Govt To Build 4000 Housing Units, Plans To Rebuild 4 Villages To Be Become Urban Centres

Listen to article

Borno state government is to build 4000 housing units across the state for the Internally displaced persons (IDPs) and civil servants.

Governement plans to rebuild 4 Villages across the state to be become urban centers or cities with modern facilities and amenities as part of th Development process of the present administration.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum disclosed this Tuesday in Auno village in an interview with Journalists during his capital projects inspection of Auno 500 proposed housing units under construction by the State Ministry of Reconsttruction, Rehabiliation and Resettlement (RRR).

According to him," the essence of the construction of th 4000 houses across the state is to return the IDPs back to their ancestral homes and give them livelihood support to enable them continue their normal life in their Communities"

"We intend to develop 4 Villages that will become towns or cities where all the basic infrastructures and facilities will be provided for the citizens. This will also enoourage and boost socio Economic activities in the areas like Monguno, Gamboru Ngala, Damboa and Benishiekh

"We will provide these towns with roads and drainages, shops and markets, motor parks, houses, schools, hospitals, boreholes and all the basic neccessiaties of life to enable them live a better life in the post Insurgency era", Zulum said.

Gov. Zulum added that his government was embarking on this massive hosting of estates projects in order to Decongest the state capital and create opportunities also in these 4 areas to be developed as well as Resettle the IDPs and give the Livelihood support to continue their life.

He however directed the 500 housing Committee headed by the Deputy Govenror, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadaffur whose mandate had commenced 6 months ago to Hasten Completion of the work to enbale the state government commission the houses and allocated them to civil servants, especially the staff of the Fertilizers, Plastic, Tomatoes & Pepper, Soda & Ash industries located at NJimtilo outskirts of Maiduguri.

Earlier, the govenror was conducted round the housing and road projects that were ongoing in Ngamdu and Benishiekh villages where at Ngamdu, the Hon. Commissioner of RRR, Engineer Mustapha Gubio told the govenror that the 500 housing units started 27 days ago and the biuldings are all at the roofing stage and fencing had commenced in some of the biuldings.

The commissioner however said that due to unavailability of land for the 500 housing units, only 300 housing units are presently under construction in Ngamdu pending the acquisition of more land for the remaining 200 housing units as proposed.

According to him, cement block works have been completed on the 300 houses and work was at roofing stage and by next month the construction will be ready for occupation including facilities.

During his intreaction with the locals at Ngamdu Housing project site, Governor Zulum pledged to immediately repair electricity of the villages which has been vandalized by the Boko Haram Insurgents for over 6 years, renovate their schools and hospital or clinic as well as market and motor park.

The govenror also told Lawan who is the District Head of Ngamdu that governement was making concerted efforts to Resettle all the IDPs from the area but would like to first start the resettlement process with the flood disaster victims on refuge camp in Ngamdu and it's environs before those displaced by the Insurgents.

While at Benishiekh village, Govenror Zulum inspected the township roads under construction where he directed for the construction of drainages along all the township roads being constructed, noting that, "the roads are at low level and there is the likelihood that wash water or flood could wash the roads easily away or bury them".

He instructed that the level should either be higher than what it is now or drainages should be constructed along the roads for easy flow of rainfall and flood.

Similarly, Zulum was also at Auno 500 housing units under construction where he directed that efforts should be made towards completion of the houses and Government intends to alicates the houses to more IDPs and workers.

He however commended the Ministry of RRR for it's commitment and dedicattion towards meeting up with the people's needs and governement desire to relocate the IDOs and decongest the state capital Maiduguri.