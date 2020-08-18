Reopening: Mass sacking looms in private schools – MSSN

Listen to article

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria says there may be a massive job loss in private schools due to the effect of coronavirus.

The Amir (president) of MSSNLagos, Miftahudeen Thanni, made this known at a press conference on Tuesday.

He appealed to both state and federal governments to provide palliatives to private schools to save many teachers and members of staff from losing their jobs.

Thanni said, “We also appeal to the government across all levels to assist private schools with palliatives. This will help to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the schools and their teachers.

“This has been done in other sectors and education should not be left out. We are scared that there may be a massive job loss in many private schools with COVID-19 not likely to go away any time soon.

“We also appeal to both teachers and school management to show common understanding and be compassionate.”

He also bemoaned the current states of facilities in public schools, noting that COVID-19 exposed poor funding of education in the country.

“No doubt, coronavirus has exposed the weakness and poor standards of our schools. Ideally, the facilities required to ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines are supposed to be the basic things that should be readily available in our schools like washing-hand basin, running water, etc.

“COVID-19 has revealed the failure of successive governments to invest adequately in education. The government must take full responsibility for whatever happens to students. They must guide against molestation and harassment of the students,” Thanni added.

The Amirah (female head) of the MSSNLagos, Basheerah Majekodunmi, warned school principals against hijab harassment.

“We will not entertain any case of hijab harassment or molestation of any kind. Principals and teachers should be aware that there is an Appeal Court ruling which guarantees the freedom to use the hijab in schools.

“We will not only sue defaulters, but we will also ensure that we name and shame them publicly,” she added.

During the press conference held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Thanni, who recently took over as the president of MSSNLagos, introduced other members of his cabinets.

While Thanni emerged as the Amir; Naibul Amir, Mukhtar Oyetunji; Secretary, AbdulFatah Hamzah; Assistant Secretary, Taofeek Ogundele; Financial Secretary, AbdulAzeez Abdul Raheem; Business Chairman, Qazeem Musa; Welfare, Kamaldeen Abiona; Director of Studies, Qazeem Akinlotan; Assistant Director of Studies, Qazeem Yahya; and Internal Auditor, AbdulKabir Kuye.

Others are Amirah, Basheerah Majekodunmi; Naibatul Ameerah, Azeezah Gidigbi; Secretary

Asmau Yahya; Sisters’ PRO, Sekinah Adeyinka; Welfare, Muhibah Adeoye; and treasurer - Ma’rufah Adeshokan.

SIGNED:

Miftahudeen Thanni,

Amir (President),

Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria,

Lagos State Area Unit.

08173291878