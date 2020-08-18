Court remands police Inspector for alleged murder of tailor over N50

Listen to article

An Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Ibokun on Monday remanded a dismissed police Inspector, Ago Egharevba, aged 45 for alleged murder of a 20-year-old tailor, Ayomide Taiwo.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Oladoye Joshua told the court that the accused person committed the offence on 4th of August, 2020 at about 5:00pm at Ilahun, Ijebu-Ijesa road, Ibokun.

Inspector Oladoye Joshua said that the accused person unlawfully hit one Taiwo with the butt of gun on top of a moving motorcycle which made him lost control and fell down, which led to his death.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.II Law of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Awosan remanded the accused person in Ilesa correctional center till 19th of October, 2020.