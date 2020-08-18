A Trendsetter and motley crew of Hecklers 

Listen to article

He is a man of style who understands that being contemporary is not just modern but a tad younger, and in keeping with his Saturday work routine he wore a ripped Jean to meet a younger audience and thereafter to project site and had the gumption to pose with it. Suddenly, they found a chink in his iron clad amour.

Debonair Willie looks dapper like no other in whatever outfit he chooses. Granted that his trendy denim ruffled feathers, can we change to second bass?