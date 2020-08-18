A 40-year-old man Arrested In Lagos For Converting 13-year-Old Daughter To A Wife

Listen to article

A 40-year-old man, simply identified as Gbenga, has been arrested at the Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos State for converting his daughter to “wife” after the death of his wife.

It was gathered that the father had been sexually violating his daughter for three years. He started the act when she was 13 years old. She’s now 15.

Gbenga, who works with an electricity Distribution Company, was reported to the police by a member of his community, who overheard the girl’s maternal uncle, identified as Atanda, screaming about the discovered abomination.

It was further gathered that before the intervention of the survivor’s uncle, she had earlier reported to their landlord about her father violating her.

The landlord didn’t report the matter to the police, but only confronted Gbenga, urging him to desist from his evil acts against his daughter.

The landlord further tried to make him know the consequences of his action.

In spite of the landlord’s display of anger and warning to Gbenga, the latter continued violating his daughter, to the extent that he started taking her to work whenever he was on night duty.

The Secretary, Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, Ebenezer Omejalile, while reacting to the matter, said: “At least my submission last year has come to pass that we are indeed dealing with a cancerous situation.

“So unfortunate we weren’t assertive enough to read in between the lines.”