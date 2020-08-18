Goodnight, My Father And Best Friend 

Listen to article

This is indeed a trying moment for me. On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, death snatched my father, Sunday Alaba Komolafe, away from our family.

Well, those who had the privilege of passing through this man of many parts would readily agree with me that my father led a life defined supremely by the virtues of discipline, hard work, honesty, love for fellow human beings and faithfulness to the service of the Author of Being. He was forthright and fearless, remarkably talented and enigmatic.

Sunday Komolafe was a man of supernatural confidence and deep faith; a rare gem who understood – and, to the best of his ability, faithfully implemented – the fine details of how to keep the family as a unit.

As an iconic family man, he lived an exemplary life, loving his family till he breathed the last. He was an epitome of humility, fairness, tolerance and justice, and he laboured determinedly to give me and my siblings a good footing in life. He kept faith till the end and we will all miss his fatherly advice, his reassuring smile, and, above all, his prayers.

I had wished he waited a couple of years more to enjoy the fruit of his labour. Unfortunately, my father and, in every sense of the word, my best friend, is no more! What a world?

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, rest the soul of my departed father!

abiodun KOMOLAFE,

O20, Okenisa Street,

Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State.

([email protected]; 07087941459 - SMS Only)